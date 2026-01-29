Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,025 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Strategy comprises about 0.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage with an "Overweight" rating, giving institutional validation to Strategy's bitcoin?treasury model and potentially attracting fresh demand from buy?side desks. Finviz

Strategy disclosed another sizable bitcoin accumulation — ~2,932 BTC (~$264.1M) — expanding its treasury and reinforcing management's long?term play on BTC appreciation. That buy can support intrinsic value if bitcoin rallies. Strategy Extends Bitcoin Accumulation

Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces are resurfacing about whether investors should reassess the stock after a ~52% one?year decline; these pieces increase scrutiny but do not present new company facts. They can pressure sentiment while leaving fundamentals unchanged. Is It Time To Reassess Strategy (MSTR)?

Negative Sentiment: Market commentary (and today's price action) points to Strategy falling more than the broader market — Microsoft/tech weakness and a soft crypto backdrop amplify moves because the company's value is now highly correlated to bitcoin. Short?term downside risk rises when BTC and risk assets slide. Here's Why Strategy (MSTR) Fell More Than Broader Market

Market commentary (and today’s price action) points to Strategy falling more than the broader market — Microsoft/tech weakness and a soft crypto backdrop amplify moves because the company’s value is now highly correlated to bitcoin. Short?term downside risk rises when BTC and risk assets slide. Negative Sentiment: Technical and risk profile: the stock sits below its 50?day and well below its 200?day moving averages, has a high beta (~3.4), and a market cap concentrated on bitcoin exposure — all of which amplify downside during risk?off sessions (no external link).

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.75 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 3.42.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

