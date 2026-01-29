TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells $1,916,068.58 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,916,068.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,069,831.46. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 22nd, Nick Khan sold 7,744 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $1,564,133.12.

On Monday, January 5th, Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $1,857,728.04.

On Monday, November 3rd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $218.11. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 387.1% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

