Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,225 shares in the company, valued at $898,848.50. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ilan Daskal sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $2,973,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $177,208.68. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 606,226 shares of company stock worth $10,714,820 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

