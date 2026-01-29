Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Insider Purchases £104,940 in Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 33,000 shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 per share, with a total value of £104,940.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0%
BGCG opened at GBX 318.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.63 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.45.
Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile
