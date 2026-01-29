Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Insider Purchases £104,940 in Stock

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 33,000 shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 318 per share, with a total value of £104,940.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Trading Up 1.0%

BGCG opened at GBX 318.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.63 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.45.

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth. We are looking for significant upside in each stock that we invest in. The process is driven by rigorous, fundamental, bottom-up analysis undertaken by our dedicated emerging markets team, with input from our China office.

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.