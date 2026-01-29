Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,479 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,479 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £985.38.
Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Sue Rivett acquired 5,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £950.
- On Thursday, November 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,894 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £978.80.
Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.99. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 25.90. The stock has a market cap of £87.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
