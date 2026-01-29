Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,479 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,479 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £985.38.

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sue Rivett acquired 5,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, for a total transaction of £950.

On Thursday, November 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,894 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £978.80.

Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.99. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 25.90. The stock has a market cap of £87.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 target price on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 55.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Further Reading

