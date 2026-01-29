Imperial Oil (IMO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $8.7556 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $104.79.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 737.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

