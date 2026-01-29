Hitachi (HTHIY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $16.8545 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,463.27 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect Hitachi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTHIY opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTHIY. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Hitachi to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

