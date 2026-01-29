Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $134.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

