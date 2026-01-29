Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $330.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.60.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $336.01 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $340.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $31,971.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,706,357.25. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,297 shares of company stock worth $68,531,851. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.