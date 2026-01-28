Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) fell 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.45 and last traded at GBX 59.70. 107,206,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 8,147,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARS. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 78 to GBX 85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.28. The firm has a market cap of £377.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 EPS for the current year.

In other Marston’s news, insider Justin Platt bought 158,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £93,402.31. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

