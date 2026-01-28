Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Drops By 88.2%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,659 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 56,489 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $886.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization. ISCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

