FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 89,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 944,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.79). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $140.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.