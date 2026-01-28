First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 3607846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 target price on First Mining Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mining Gold presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021. The Company also holds a large equity position in Treasury Metals Inc who are advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold projects towards construction.

