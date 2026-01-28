Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.

CP stock traded down C$1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.28. 1,335,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,953. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.60 and a twelve month high of C$118.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

In other news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total transaction of C$423,217.25. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.23.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

