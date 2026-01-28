Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 447467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.08 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

