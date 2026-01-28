Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 447467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.26.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.08 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2850394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amerigo Resources
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.