Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,133 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the December 31st total of 81,204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,983 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HKPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 12,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries. Our business offering consists of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, which we refer to as the “Supply Chain Services” division and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, primarily conducted through our Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance, which we refer to as the “Procurement and Distribution” division.

