FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 197 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 2,176 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. is a publicly traded aircraft leasing company that acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company’s fleet consists of narrow-body and wide-body jets, primarily from the Airbus A320 family and Boeing 737 series, which it places under operating leases with carriers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. FTAI Aviation focuses on modern, mid-life aircraft to balance acquisition cost with residual value stability.

In addition to lease financing, FTAI Aviation provides comprehensive asset management and remarketing services.

