Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,683 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 195,961 shares. Approximately 89.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 89.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globavend in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Globavend from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globavend has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GVH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globavend

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVHFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 355.92% of Globavend as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Globavend Stock Performance

Shares of GVH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 53,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Globavend has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $364.00.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

Featured Stories

