Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.6710, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nikon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Nikon had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation is a Tokyo?based multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of optics and imaging products. Since its founding in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., Nikon has built a global reputation for precision optical and imaging technologies. The company operates across multiple segments, including Digital Imaging, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology, serving both consumer and industrial markets.

In its Digital Imaging division, Nikon produces a wide range of cameras—from entry­-level point-and-shoot models to professional DSLRs and mirrorless systems—supported by an extensive lineup of NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories.

