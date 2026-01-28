Cementos Argos (OTC:CMTOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2,084.0%.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos SA is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos SA

