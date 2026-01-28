Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canyon Creek Food Trading Up 14.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.19.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

