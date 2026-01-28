Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 220,771 shares, a growth of 965.4% from the December 31st total of 20,721 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,230. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

