iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 980,544 shares, an increase of 776.7% from the December 31st total of 111,844 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
FALN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 451,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,004. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
