iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2026

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 980,544 shares, an increase of 776.7% from the December 31st total of 111,844 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 831,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FALN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 451,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,004. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.