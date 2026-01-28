iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 980,544 shares, an increase of 776.7% from the December 31st total of 111,844 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 831,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 831,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FALN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 451,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,004. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

