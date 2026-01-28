First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 887 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 5,581 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 136,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,748,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FKU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.98 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4568 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

