FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 181 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 2,870 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 4,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $27.49.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd., trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol FTAIM, is a publicly listed holding company that offers investors exposure to the commercial aviation sector through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Azorra Aviation. The company’s core business is centered on acquiring, leasing and trading narrowbody aircraft, with a fleet predominantly comprised of Airbus A320- and Boeing 737-family jets. Through long-term lease agreements, sale-and-leaseback transactions and selective asset disposals, FTAI Aviation seeks to generate predictable rental streams and capture residual value appreciation over the life cycle of each aircraft.

FTAI Aviation emerged in mid-2021 following the completion of a business combination with Azorra Aviation and the subsequent rebranding of its former sponsor, FTAI Infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.