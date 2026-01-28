Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,184 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the December 31st total of 89,526 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,135 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.
OZEM traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54.
The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.
