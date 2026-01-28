Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 664 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the December 31st total of 4,587 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance

PUI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund normally invests at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, information technology, telecommunication services and utilities.

