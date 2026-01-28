Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.26, but opened at $134.5632. Wacoal shares last traded at $134.5632, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wacoal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

