Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $569.23 and last traded at $569.37. Approximately 451,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 614,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $760.00 to $713.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.71.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.93 and a 200-day moving average of $673.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at $60,030,580. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $34,684,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after acquiring an additional 376,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after acquiring an additional 115,349 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,869,000 after buying an additional 1,516,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,412,000 after acquiring an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

