DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 595,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.81. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in National Bank by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,184,000 after buying an additional 793,902 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

