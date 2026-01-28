DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2%

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,054. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after buying an additional 1,042,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,474,000 after acquiring an additional 648,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,004,000 after acquiring an additional 602,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after acquiring an additional 552,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

