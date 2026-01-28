Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declines By 84.7%

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 558 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 3,647 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,601 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 9,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

