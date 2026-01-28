ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 576 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 5,369 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
QQUP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.
