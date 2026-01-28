ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 576 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 5,369 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

QQUP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.53.

Get ProShares Ultra Top QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQUP Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Top QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.