StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 17.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 204,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 418,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.37.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009. StrikePoint Gold Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

