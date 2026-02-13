Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,092 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

BBJP stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

