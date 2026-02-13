Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

