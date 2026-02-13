Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.42.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

