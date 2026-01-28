Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.7105 and last traded at $0.6860. 380,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,521,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7312.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,475.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at $642,550.82. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Briffa sold 86,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $106,779.99. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 866,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,004.10. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 197.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

