Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $366.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.14. The company has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $385.12.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.04.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

