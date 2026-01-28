UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 629,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,920. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,483.90. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,760,750.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,323,616.12. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,594. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,743,000 after buying an additional 751,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,832,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,264,000 after buying an additional 94,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,688,000 after buying an additional 63,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,173,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.