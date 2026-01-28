LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.25, but opened at $129.81. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 143,944 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Performance

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.9983 per share. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.