Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.90, but opened at $67.80. Prosperity Bancshares shares last traded at $66.2710, with a volume of 1,558,347 shares trading hands.

Key Prosperity Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 8.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The business had revenue of $317.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $40,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,172. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $56,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,622.12. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,050 shares of company stock worth $1,056,009. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after buying an additional 1,516,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4,674.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,116,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,256,000 after buying an additional 465,227 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,580,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.