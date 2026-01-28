C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $14.09. C3.ai shares last traded at $13.0640, with a volume of 10,658,027 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $216,303.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,465.60. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 309,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $4,185,643.28. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,101.12. This represents a 32.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,916,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,468,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 48.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

