The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $385.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 19.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $73.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,219,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,714. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $449.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 132,557 shares of company stock worth $36,847,793 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 78,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7,157.1% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: Seagate beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $3.11 vs ~2.8 est.; revenue $2.83B) and highlighted record gross/operating margins. This is the primary catalyst behind the stock rally. Read More.

Q2 results: Seagate beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $3.11 vs ~2.8 est.; revenue $2.83B) and highlighted record gross/operating margins. This is the primary catalyst behind the stock rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and AI demand: Seagate set Q3 EPS guidance of $3.20–3.60 and revenue of $2.8–3.0B (above street), citing strong AI-led storage demand and nearline capacity ramp — reinforcing the earnings beat. Read More.

Raised guidance and AI demand: Seagate set Q3 EPS guidance of $3.20–3.60 and revenue of $2.8–3.0B (above street), citing strong AI-led storage demand and nearline capacity ramp — reinforcing the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised price targets and issued buy/overweight ratings (notably Rosenblatt, TD Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald moving targets toward $500), signaling analyst confidence in Seagate’s AI-driven growth trajectory. Read More.

Multiple bullish analyst moves: Several firms raised price targets and issued buy/overweight ratings (notably Rosenblatt, TD Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald moving targets toward $500), signaling analyst confidence in Seagate’s AI-driven growth trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74 per share), a modest but shareholder-friendly action that supports income-minded investors.

Dividend announced: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend ($0.74 per share), a modest but shareholder-friendly action that supports income-minded investors. Neutral Sentiment: Selective analyst upgrades with neutral stance: Wells Fargo raised its target to $450 but kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling cautious optimism without conviction. Read More.

Selective analyst upgrades with neutral stance: Wells Fargo raised its target to $450 but kept an “equal weight” rating, signaling cautious optimism without conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed signals from some brokers: Mizuho lifted its target to $400 and maintained an “outperform” call despite a target below the current price — an example of divergent analyst views on how far shares can run. Read More.

Mixed signals from some brokers: Mizuho lifted its target to $400 and maintained an “outperform” call despite a target below the current price — an example of divergent analyst views on how far shares can run. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some price targets remain below the current level (UBS $385, Barclays $425), which could cap upside or invite profit-taking as different analysts assess sustainability of the rally. Read More. Read More.

Some price targets remain below the current level (UBS $385, Barclays $425), which could cap upside or invite profit-taking as different analysts assess sustainability of the rally. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility/profit-taking risk: Commentary notes the stock “cooling off” at times despite strong results — a reminder that heavy post-earnings gains can attract short-term sellers. Read More.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.