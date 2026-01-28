Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Rises By 277.0%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 451,642 shares, a growth of 277.0% from the December 31st total of 119,804 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of MLXSF remained flat at $65.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Melexis has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86.

About Melexis

Melexis NV is a Belgian fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and sale of micro-electronic components for sensing, driving and communication applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on integrated circuits and system solutions tailored primarily to the automotive market, covering magnetic, pressure and temperature sensing, as well as motor and display driver ICs. Melexis sensors enable precise measurement and control functions in vehicles, from engine management and transmission to advanced safety and driver?assistance systems.

In addition to core sensor products, Melexis offers mixed?signal ASICs, microcontrollers and high?voltage powertrain modules that support electrification and automated driving technologies.

