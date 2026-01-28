Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Expands By 764.8%

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,000 shares, an increase of 764.8% from the December 31st total of 1,272 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Luk Fook Stock Up 2.6%
OTCMKTS LKFLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Luk Fook has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Luk Fook Company Profile
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
