Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Expands By 764.8%

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,000 shares, an increase of 764.8% from the December 31st total of 1,272 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Luk Fook Stock Up 2.6%

OTCMKTS LKFLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Luk Fook has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Luk Fook alerts:

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.