ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,195,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,412,193 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3180 and had previously closed at $79.24.
ProShares Ultra Gold News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad gold rally: markets report gold jumping over 4% amid mixed equities, supporting leveraged gold ETFs like UGL. Gold Jumps Over 4%; Seagate Shares Gain After Q2 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Structural thesis: Standard Chartered and other voices say the move above $5,000/oz reflects longer?term structural shifts in demand, which supports sustained upside for gold exposure. Gold’s push above $5,000 is not a buying frenzy, but reflects structural changes in global markets – Standard Chartered’s Suki Cooper
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum ahead of Fed: technical and flow-driven buying as traders “front?run” the Fed is lifting prices and boosting leveraged gold instruments. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Jump Higher Ahead of Fed
- Positive Sentiment: Record highs and higher targets: multiple outlets report gold at fresh records with several banks lifting year?end targets (some to $6k+), a bullish signal for gold ETFs. Gold News: Price Breakout to Record High as Banks Target $6000 Ahead of Fed Decision
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional demand: Tether says it may allocate 10–15% of its portfolio to physical gold, a notable incremental buyer that can support prices and leveraged gold products. Tether CEO aims to allocate up to 15% of its portfolio to gold
- Neutral Sentiment: Mining stocks and broader commodities: miners have rallied with gold, but analyst views are mixed—this is supportive for bullion sentiment but may not move UGL directly. Mining stocks have been on a tear, with gold passing $5,000. Analysts are split on what’s next
- Negative Sentiment: Early profit?taking/technical pullbacks: some outlets note short?term technical correction and profit?taking after fresh highs—risk of a near?term retracement that would hurt leveraged ETF moves. Gold Falls on Likely Technical Correction, Possible Profit-Taking
ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 4.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold
About ProShares Ultra Gold
ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.
