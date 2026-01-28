ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,195,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,412,193 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3180 and had previously closed at $79.24.

ProShares Ultra Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 4.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

About ProShares Ultra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

