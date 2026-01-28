ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2026

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGLGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,195,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,412,193 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3180 and had previously closed at $79.24.

ProShares Ultra Gold News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Gold this week:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Up 4.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 300.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 45.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency. The Funds may purchase United States Treasury Bills, agency securities, and other high-credit quality short-term fixed income or similar securities with original maturities of one year or less.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.