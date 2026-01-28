LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LuxExperience B.V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUXE

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

NYSE LUXE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 44,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,849. The stock has a market cap of $692.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77. LuxExperience B.V. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.43). LuxExperience B.V. had a return on equity of 58.60% and a net margin of 29.45%.The firm had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.63 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LuxExperience B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxExperience B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.