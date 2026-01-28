Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Argus

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

BKR traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. 5,288,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,743,884. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several firms lifted price targets and ratings, citing upbeat Q4 results and improved outlooks — notable moves include Argus raising its target to $67. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised targets/ratings: BMO to $65 (outperform), JPMorgan to $60 (overweight), TD Cowen to $64 (buy), Capital One to $59 (overweight) — broad analyst support is propping sentiment and valuation expectations. Analyst roundup

Firm-level bullish research/forecasts continue to appear (e.g., Zephirin Group), but these are third?party price forecasts rather than company disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 and Q1 revenue guidance ranges ($6.1B–$6.7B Q1; $26.2B–$28.3B FY) that overlap consensus but leave room for execution risk — mixed signal until management provides clearer EPS guidance. (Guidance details came with the Q4 release.)

Full transcripts and call details are available for deeper read (useful for conviction but not new news). Negative Sentiment: A report flagged a “large increase in short interest” for January, though the published data look inconsistent (zeros/NaN). If short interest actually rises, that could add downward pressure or volatility; current reporting appears unreliable.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

