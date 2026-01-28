Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE TGS traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 164,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $309.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the fourth quarter worth about $18,565,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 65,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Systrade AG acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

